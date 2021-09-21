SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reach Reporting, the leading visual financial reporting software on the market, announces the release of new features designed to enhance user experience and security. The new client portal will streamline client management and improve file functionality.
"The purpose of our software is to provide advisory financial reports and get them into the hands of clients safely and efficiently," said Justin Hatch, cofounder and CEO of Reach Reporting. "Our clients range from single businesses to managing hundreds of clients, and implementing a client portal allows them to have ultimate control over their customer experience."
While the software was created to efficiently generate clean and beautiful visual reports, the addition of a client portal streamlines communication across all fronts. It serves as a way for users to easily store financial documents their clients can access from a secure portal. Users can create folders for each client, adding reports generated within the software as well as any other relevant Word, Excel, or PDF file. From there, it acts much like a drive that can be shared with select clients.
The client portal houses client interaction in one central location with no need for external email chains. This also eliminates the risk of a data breach, as users and clients must log in to the secure portal using their unique identifier and password.
"Our goal is to meet all of our user's needs and then some," Hatch said. "We understand that security is an essential component of our client's jobs. We also value having software that is user friendly and easy to understand. Our goal is to make our clients' job easier, and I believe we continue to accomplish that with the addition of our new features."
"The fact that users can select a client and view the portal from their perspective gives them ultimate control and confidence that the right information is going to the right person," Hatch said.
For more information about Reach Reporting's new client portal, visit us at reachreporting.com.
About Reach Reporting
Reach Reporting is the leading visual financial reporting software on the market. With integrations with QuickBooks, Xero, CSV and Sheets, Reach's software offers built-in, live spreadsheets, real-time financials, report templates and custom reports. Founded in 2015 and launched in March of 2020, the company was awarded the 2020 Best Value and Ease of Use award from Capterra, provides software that simplifies the complexity of financial data, allowing accountants to relay quick, actionable and decisive information to their clients.
