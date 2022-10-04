(PRNewsfoto/Lancium Technologies Corp)

(PRNewsfoto/Lancium Technologies Corp)

 By Lancium

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Partnership will bring Lancium's sustainable high performance computing offering to Reaction Engineering International's advanced research work

HOUSTON and MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Engineering International (REI), a growing R&D consulting firm with internationally recognized expertise in energy and defense solutions, has selected Lancium, an energy technology and infrastructure company that advances the decarbonization and stability of the electric power grid, to provide high performance computing (HPC) solutions for REI's work with state and federal government agencies, private and public utilities, major industries, manufacturers and vendors.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.