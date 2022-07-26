Brandless' Home Sweet Home Bundle is the best gift for newlyweds this wedding season.
LINDON, Utah, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless' Home Sweet Home Bundle has been named a wedding gift that won't disappoint, especially for couples who need a little bit of everything to start their new lives together. Reader's Digest mentioned that, "If other wedding guests have already covered big items like pots and pans, glassware, and down comforters—this bundle covers just about everything else." Making it one of the most thoughtful gifts that wedding guests can give.
"It comes as a woven basket overflowing with must-haves like silicone kitchen utensils, upcycled cotton rags and dishcloths, refillable household cleaners, wax and parchment paper, a pizza cutter, ice cream scoop, measuring cups and spoons, a can opener, potholder, tongs, and much more", Reader's Digest mentioned in their review. "The best part? It's shockingly affordable."
Brandless provides multiple bundles that are easy, affordable, and memorable gifts. From skincare and house cleaning supplies, to travel kits and home-decor essentials, Brandless has great options to be the best gift-giver this wedding season. All while providing peace of mind with products that are good for people and the planet.
For more information about the Brandless gift bundles, visit Brandless.com.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy.