Simplifying the science of reading, Reading Horizons Discovery provides a next-generation foundational reading curriculum with real-time data to differentiate instruction

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading Horizons, a company committed to empowering educators to eradicate illiteracy, announced today the next generation of Reading Horizons Discovery®. The Reading Horizons multisensory method, paired with a new tech-enabled lesson delivery system, helps educators deliver effective, science-based reading instruction.

