 By Reading Horizons, Texas Resource Review

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading Horizons, a leading provider of research-based reading intervention programs, has announced that its innovative Reading Horizons Discovery® foundational literacy program has been recognized by the Texas Resource Review (TRR) as a phonics curriculum that uses systematic, direct instruction in kindergarten through third grade to ensure that all students obtain necessary early literacy skills.The TRR is a comprehensive evaluation system that identifies high-quality instructional materials for Texas educators, making Reading Horizons one of the few programs recommended for use in the state.


