Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The in-person series will empower education leaders with tools and strategies for teaching foundational literacy anchored in reading science

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading Horizons believes literacy is opportunity. To act on its long-standing commitment to helping all students achieve reading proficiency, the organization today introduced "Let's Talk Literacy," a series of free in-person professional learning events for education leaders nationwide.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.