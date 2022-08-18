Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Landing at number 2,419, Reading Horizons became one of the fastest-growing companies in America by focusing on the science of reading

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reading Horizons, a leading provider of tech-enabled foundational reading instruction for K-12 schools and districts, has been named one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you