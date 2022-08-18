Reading Horizons has walked shoulder to shoulder with educators in its mission to eradicate illiteracy for nearly 40 years. Tyson Smith, CEO of Reading Horizons, stated, "The best news here is that more and more educators are engaging their students with a simple and systematic method of teaching reading. They are helping all students reach reading proficiency no matter their learning differences, creating lifelong readers using research-based practices."
Data shows that 64% of students are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade, and 75% of those students will never catch up. More than a reflection of the company's growth, this award is a testament to the efficacy of Reading Horizons' commitment to boosting reading proficiency, equipping teachers, and captivating students. Reading Horizons' science-based, tech-enabled, foundational reading program has supported more than 50,000 educators to help all of their students read proficiently by the end of third grade.
Similar to the Forbes 500 list, but excluding publicly traded companies, the Inc. 5000 draws attention to one of the most dynamic sectors of the economy, independent small businesses, and highlights those organizations that are rising to the top of the field. Sitting in the top 50% of the list at number 2,419, Reading Horizons earned its spot by increasing revenue growth by over 100% and an additional 124% increase in helping students build a solid reading foundation.
It all began with one brilliant and devoted educator who developed a powerful method to teach reading. Reading Horizons carries on the legacy of Charlotte Lockhart and will continue helping students grow as proficient readers for years to come. Visit readinghorizons.com to learn more.
About Reading Horizons
Reading Horizons supports educators with powerful tech-enabled foundational reading instruction that helps all students reach reading proficiency by the end of third grade. For nearly 40 years, the Reading Horizons method has aligned with the evolution of the science of reading, empowering educators with evidence-based teaching strategies that prevent and remediate reading difficulties. Reading momentum begins with Reading Horizons. For more information, please visit readinghorizons.com.