...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Reading Horizons Works to Eradicate Illiteracy and Earns a Top Spot on the Inc. Magazine 2023 Best Workplaces List
Reading Horizons, a purpose-driven organization that empowers educators to eradicate illiteracy is honored to announce its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's prestigious 2023 Best Workplaces list.
KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reading Horizons, a purpose-driven organization that empowers educators to eradicate illiteracy, is honored to announce its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's prestigious 2023 Best Workplaces list. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to building a mission-centric, collaborative work environment that empowers educators to help all students become proficient readers.
The Best Workplaces list celebrates organizations that excel in creating dynamic work environments and providing employees with crucial support, resources, and motivation to flourish. Reading Horizons distinguished itself in these categories:
┥ Engagement Outcomes: Focusing on people and making a positive impact on literacy.
┥ Team Dynamics: Collaborating and supporting each other and those we serve.
┥ Trust in Leadership: Setting each other up for success and finding synergetic solutions.
Additionally, Reading Horizons' distinction as a top workplace stems from the company's focus on employee fulfillment, alignment with the company mission, and work-life balance. Some distinctive benefits contributing to its high score include flexible hours, paid maternity and paternity leave, wellness resources (including one paid wellness day per month), opportunities for celebrating wins together, and a comprehensive mentorship program.
"We appreciate the opportunity to be recognized on the Inc. Best Workplaces of 2023 list. It is just one way to reflect on our team players' unwavering dedication to our mission, core values, and educators we serve," said Trisha Thomas, President of Reading Horizons. "Individual team players at Reading Horizons play a unique and valuable role in shaping and maintaining our thriving, collaborative, and supportive culture.–
As Reading Horizons expands its impact, it remains steadfast in fostering an inclusive, supportive, and empowering work environment that resonates with its mission of eradicating illiteracy and transforming lives.
About Reading Horizons:
Reading Horizons supports educators with tech-enabled, evidence-based foundational reading instruction that helps all students achieve reading proficiency. For 40 years, Reading Horizons has continually aligned its instructional method with advancements in the science of reading. Adopted by more than 50,000 educators, our proven method for teaching foundational literacy is designed to prevent and remediate reading difficulties, supporting our mission to ensure students reach reading proficiency by the end of third grade. Reading Horizons is where reading momentum begins. For more information, visit readinghorizons.com.
Pull Quote
"This honor reflects our dedication to our mission, core values, and educators we serve," said Trisha Thomas, President of Reading Horizons. "Individual team players at Reading Horizons all play valuable roles in shaping and maintaining our thriving, collaborative, and supportive culture.–
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.