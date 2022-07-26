Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The new innovative fintech platform, led by corporate finance attorney Ashley D. Bell and backed by Figure Technologies, will enable customers to qualify for a mortgage based on spending habits.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The modern-era consumer credit score system is broken, locking millions of potential homeowners out of the American dream. Ready Life, a new fintech backed by Figure Technologies Inc., is pioneering a revolutionary mortgage lending model that relies on good rental payment history to qualify buyers for home purchases.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you