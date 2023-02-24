One-of-a-kind personalization platform supporting nearly 7,000 brands including Rhoback, Liquid Death, Patagonia, and Feastables, raises $17M Series A to reimagine online retail.
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rebuy, the premier personalization platform for online retailers, announced an oversubscribed $17M Series A round of funding. Combining the power and precision of artificial intelligence with the flexibility and scalability of no-code, low-code, and custom-code technology, Rebuy has quickly become one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in ecommerce. The round was led by M13, with participation from Dynamism Capital, R-Squared Ventures, and follow-on investments from Peterson Ventures and Sidekick Partners. The round also included strategic investments from Ben Jabbawy of Privy and Nik Sharma.
"From day one, Rebuy's mission has been to unlock intelligent buying experiences for innovative brands across the world. Modern consumers expect buying experiences as unique as themselves, and Rebuy unlocks intelligent buying experiences for next-gen ecommerce with AI and intuitive technology," says Rebuy CEO, and Co-Founder John Erck. "I'm thrilled about our next chapter and the opportunity to bring our solutions to more retailers and consumers worldwide."
In the last year, Rebuy has tripled its revenue, released 218 new products or feature enhancements, and launched integrations with some of the most prominent solutions in ecommerce, including; Klaviyo, Attentive, and, Tapcart. Brands and agencies of every size and industry leverage Rebuy's end-to-end personalization platform to deploy hyper-intelligent shopping experiences across every stage of the buying journey. Thousands of brands, including 10% of all Shopify Plus merchants are choosing Rebuy to elevate their online experience and unlock new revenue streams.
This new round brings Rebuy's total funding to $21.5 million after raising a $4.4m seed round led by Peterson Ventures in late 2021. The additional investment will be used to enhance Rebuy's intelligence engine, expand platform capabilities, and hire world-class talent. In addition, Rebuy will use the funds to accelerate the development of new and innovative products like Rebuy Search, Rebuy Intelligence Graph, and Visual Editor.
"Over the last several years, we've seen CAC levels rise over 50% in ecommerce. As a result, brands have shifted their focus to maximize every customer encounter on their site," says Brent Murri, Principal at M13. "We were amazed by the results Rebuy's customers saw after adding Rebuy's personalized recommendation engine to their website. The increase in conversion rates and AOV provided immediate ROI to the brand. We see Rebuy as a must-have for direct-to-consumer brands in today's competitive customer acquisition landscape."
Additionally, Rebuy announced the addition of Jason Nelson as the new SVP of Revenue. Nelson's deep ecommerce and SaaS experience will be instrumental in accelerating growth and expanding Rebuy's global footprint.
Rebuy is an omnichannel personalization platform empowering ecommerce brands on Shopify to increase AOV, accelerate sales, and grow quickly. Unlike other options, Rebuy provides a full suite of personalization, marketing, and retention services, white-glove support, and a customizable shopping cart. Trusted by 7,000+ retailers worldwide, Rebuy's powerful technology is redefining data-powered shopping experiences.
