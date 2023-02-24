Support Local Journalism

One-of-a-kind personalization platform supporting nearly 7,000 brands including Rhoback, Liquid Death, Patagonia, and Feastables, raises $17M Series A to reimagine online retail.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rebuy, the premier personalization platform for online retailers, announced an oversubscribed $17M Series A round of funding. Combining the power and precision of artificial intelligence with the flexibility and scalability of no-code, low-code, and custom-code technology, Rebuy has quickly become one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in ecommerce. The round was led by M13, with participation from Dynamism Capital, R-Squared Ventures, and follow-on investments from Peterson Ventures and Sidekick Partners. The round also included strategic investments from Ben Jabbawy of Privy and Nik Sharma.


