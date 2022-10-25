Recursion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Recursion)

 By Recursion, Kinnevik AB

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, announced today that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement for the sale of an aggregate of approximately 15.3 million shares of its Class A common stock in a private placement, led by Kinnevik AB, with participation by Baillie Gifford, Mubadala Investment Company, Laurion Capital Management, Invus, and Platinum Asset Management. The price per share of $9.80 reflects an approximate 7% discount to the volume weighted average share price of Recursion's Class A common stock over the five trading days ended on October 24, 2022.

