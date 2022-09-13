Recursion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Recursion)

Recursion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Recursion)

 By Recursion

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe
  • Recursion initiates TUPELO, a Phase 2 trial of REC-4881 for the potential treatment of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)
  • Recursion initiates a Phase 1 trial for the potential treatment of Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Colitis with Recursion's first new chemical entity to enter the clinic

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, today announced the initiation of two additional clinical trials including its first in-house generated new chemical entity to enter the clinic. Recursion has now initiated a total of four clinical trials in 2022; three Phase 2 or 2/3 proof-of-concept studies and one Phase 1 study.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you