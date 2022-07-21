Recursion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Recursion)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, today announced that the European Commission has granted Recursion Orphan Drug Designation for REC-4881 for the potential treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). REC-4881 is an orally bioavailable, non-ATP-competitive allosteric small molecule inhibitor of MEK1 and MEK2 being developed to reduce polyp burden and progression to adenocarcinoma in FAP patients. 

