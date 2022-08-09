Support Local Journalism

  • Actively enrolling participants in our Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of progressive NF2-mutated meningiomas
  • On track to initiate our Phase 2 clinical trial for the potential treatment of FAP in the third quarter of 2022
  • U.S. FDA granted Recursion Fast Track designation and the European Commission granted Recursion Orphan Drug Designation for REC-4881 for the potential treatment of FAP
  • On track to initiate our Phase 1 clinical trial for the potential treatment of Clostridium difficile colitis in the second half of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, today reported business updates and financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

