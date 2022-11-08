Support Local Journalism

  • Initiated our Phase 2 clinical trial for the potential treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP)
  • Initiated our Phase 1 clinical trial for the potential treatment of Clostridium difficile colitis
  • Nominated a new clinical program in AXIN1/APC mutant cancers with an initial focus on hepatocellular carcinoma and ovarian cancer, for which a Phase 2 clinical trial is being planned
  • Raised gross proceeds of approximately $150 million in a private placement offering

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, today reported business updates and financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022.


