SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, today announced that it recently received a Prime Rating for ESG performance from the industry-renowned Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which is the first time Recursion has been ranked by ISS. The ISS ESG Corporate Rating provides an assessment of a company's environmental, social, and governance activity. A Prime Rating is awarded to companies with ESG performance above a sector-specific threshold and is defined by ISS as "absolute best in class".

