  • For the first time ever, a demonstration version of one of Recursion's Compound Intelligence tools to explore maps of biology and chemistry is open for anyone to use
  • RxRx3, the underlying dataset released alongside MolRec™, spans almost the entire human genome and is 76 times larger than all previous datasets released by Recursion combined, yet it represents less than 1% of Recursion's total data universe

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, announced the public release of MolRec™ - one of its many interactive internal tools to explore the company's proprietary maps of biology and chemistry. Just as a regular map is a navigation tool in the physical world, Recursion's maps are designed to help scientists understand the topology and connectedness of human biology and chemistry to navigate the path to new medicines more efficiently. In addition, Recursion released RxRx3, its largest open-source cellular imaging dataset to date, spanning approximately 2.2 million images across the human genome and 1,600 commercially available compounds in a single cell type.


