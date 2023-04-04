Red Door Capital Partners LLC. (PRNewsfoto/Red Door Capital Partners)

SALT LAKE CITY, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners, LLC, an independent private equity firm founded in 2019, is proud to announce, that Rick Simms will represent Red Door Board of Directors seat that was granted to them in its investment in the Series Seed Preferred Round of Tourist Access LTD, a private company established under the laws of the State of Israel, doing business as "accessibleGO" https://accessiblego.com.  Rick is also an advisor to Red Door on the transaction.


