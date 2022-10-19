Red Ledges, a 2,000-acre resort community in Heber City, Utah, recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary with an evening party that included food and drink, dancing, axe throwing and more for residents and guests. As part of the anniversary celebration, Red Ledges unveiled The Preserve at Lookout, 27 exclusive home sites that feature panoramic views of the Heber Valley, Mount Timpanogos, and the community's Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
HEBER CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Ledges, a 2,000-acre resort community in Heber City, Utah, recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary with an evening party that included food and drink, dancing, axe throwing and more for residents and guests. As part of the anniversary celebration, Red Ledges unveiled The Preserve at Lookout, 27 exclusive home sites that feature panoramic views of the Heber Valley, Mount Timpanogos, and the community's Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. The homesites are tucked into the base of the ridge at the top of Red Ledges and border Red Ledges' 395-acre nature preserve.
Established October 2007, with a vision to preserve and share the beauty of the land that has been in the family for generations, the community's founders – Tony Burns and Nolan Archibald – amassed 2,000 acres in the Heber Valley over a 30-year span to create Red Ledges. Over the last 15 years, Red Ledges has become a premier Rocky Mountain private resort and golf community working with longtime Burns family friends and partners such as Jack Nicklaus, Jim McLean and Cliff Drysdale to create an authentic mountain lifestyle complementing the world-class offerings of nearby Park City.
Today, the mountain community provides residents with amenities for every season, including an award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, a family-friendly Jack Nicklaus Golf Park, tennis and pickleball programing, an active member ski club, and an equestrian center. The luxurious clubhouse features a full-service restaurant and bar, signature sports shop, fitness club, and pool. Additional Red Ledges' amenities include a state-of-the-art Village Center resort-style pool complex with a 144-foot water slide, water playground, lap-swimming lanes, lawn games, as well as a poolside bar and grill.
Red Ledges recently opened six new tennis and six new pickleball courts. In 2023, Red Ledges will open a new fitness center and expanded clubhouse.
Red Ledges has amassed a slew of national and state awards recognizing the community's amenities. Recent honors include Top 200 Residential Golf Course by Golfweek Magazine; the No. 1 Best New Aquatic Amenity (The Village Center) by Golf Inc.; Best of the Best Mountain Community Award by Ideal-Living Magazine; and Organization of the Year by the United States Tennis Association's Utah division.
Red Ledges' club operations are managed by Troon Privé, the private club operations division of Troon. For more information on Red Ledges, visit http://www.redledges.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.