Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Red Ledges, a 2,000-acre resort community in Heber City, Utah, recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary with an evening party that included food and drink, dancing, axe throwing and more for residents and guests. As part of the anniversary celebration, Red Ledges unveiled The Preserve at Lookout, 27 exclusive home sites that feature panoramic views of the Heber Valley, Mount Timpanogos, and the community's Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

HEBER CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Ledges, a 2,000-acre resort community in Heber City, Utah, recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary with an evening party that included food and drink, dancing, axe throwing and more for residents and guests. As part of the anniversary celebration, Red Ledges unveiled The Preserve at Lookout, 27 exclusive home sites that feature panoramic views of the Heber Valley, Mount Timpanogos, and the community's Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. The homesites are tucked into the base of the ridge at the top of Red Ledges and border Red Ledges' 395-acre nature preserve.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.