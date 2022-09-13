Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  ReddyPort, a NIV-focused medical technology company, announced today that US Patent No 11,400,248 has been issued by the US Patent Office covering Positive Pressure Ventilation Elbow and Related Masks, Systems and Methods. ReddyPort products promote NIV success by empowering clinicians with efficient access to provide standardized oral care without removing the mask or loss of therapeutic pressures. Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) is the first line of therapy in respiratory insufficiency or failure, commonly seen with COPD, CHF1,2, Asthma3, pneumonia4 or ARDS.5 In addition, NIV is utilized to wean patients off mechanical ventilation.  NIV therapy failure frequently occurs because the mask causes persistent dry mouth, biofilm formation, skin breakdown and difficulty communicating. When NIV failure occurs, patients face a transition to invasive ventilation, higher costs, longer length of stays and diminished outcomes. Additionally, Oral Care protocols performed on ICU patients are compromised by mask removal that result in alveolar collapse6 undermining the respiratory status of the NIV patient.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you