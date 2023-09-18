Support Local Journalism

ROOSEVELT, Utah, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REDi Health Analytics, LLC ("REDi Health"), Uintah Basin Healthcare ("UBH"), and WellStack have joined forces to transform rural healthcare by addressing key challenges. Limited resources, rising costs, and recruitment difficulties have hindered rural healthcare facilities. UBH, a leading rural healthcare provider, is collaborating with REDi Health, a data-driven outcomes improvement company, and WellStack, an innovative healthcare technology platform, to develop a comprehensive solution.


