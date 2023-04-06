Redirect Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redirect Health)

Redirect Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redirect Health)

 By Redirect Health, Steward Health Care, Kroger/Smith's

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The strategic move creates a solution for local, small-and medium-sized businesses that are tired of being priced out of the healthcare system and provides access to affordable healthcare plans

SALT LAKE CITY, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redirect Health, a platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions and products that meaningfully improve access and affordability for businesses and employees, today announced its collaboration with Kroger/Smith's, a leading national grocer and pharmacy chain that provides convenient and affordable pharmacy services across the state and includes a direct contract with the local health system and hospitals.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.