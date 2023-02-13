Brandless' four set packing cubes helps keep luggage organized for any travel
LINDON, Utah, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you're vacationing for a long weekend or planning your next international trip, staying organized while traveling can make or break your vacation. Brandless is proud to share that its set of 4 packing cubes has been recognized by Refinery29 as one of the best options to keep weekender bags organized. Gone are the days of searching through a messy piece of luggage while unwinding on your travels.
Brandless' durable, light-weight packing cubes come in a set of 4 and are the perfect accessory to keep your luggage neat and clean. The mesh top allows you to still see everything you've packed so you're not rifling through your suitcase to find your favorite items. While also creating more space in your luggage to ensure you can bring along any must-have items on your packing list. "If you are looking for a set of packing cubes for a short trip, look no further than this lightweight four-piece mesh set. The materials are made from recycled plastic, each keeping 14 to 16 plastic bottles from cluttering landfills or the ocean," says Refinery29. These eco-friendly packing cubes are made from sustainable materials and are an example of Brandless' mission to make it easier for you to take better care of yourself, your family, and the planet.
Brandless also offers a travel bundle to provide more space for longer vacations. Including everything from full size luggage to foldable backpacks, all made of eco-friendly recycled materials to ensure all travel is sustainable. The Brandless travel pouch can also help keep any small items organized and easily accessible. The best part? Every Brandless product has a 100-day promise to ensure quality and satisfaction.
For more information about Brandless and its products, visit Brandless.com.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit Brandless.com to order.
