Brandless' August sale is a can't-miss shopping event for all household product needs
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether a summer refresh is needed or back-to-school shopping is on the to-do list, Brandless has all the essentials to help people live more and brand less. To help everyone save, Refinery29 recognized Brandless' sale of high-end products during August saying that "while it is technically a back-to-school sale, anyone with a living space could benefit from these discounted goods. From freshman dorms to first apartments, studios to lofts, houses to mansions — these necessities are worthy of a spot in wherever you call home". Brandless' high-quality essentials can help anyone transform their living space into a sustainable and functional abode.
"The company's goal is to make generic products that actually feel luxe, so you're not sacrificing quality when it comes to saving money. And, just when we were certain those affordable AND sustainable treasures — $5 kitchen utensils, under-$50 cookware, $5 wine glasses, under-$20 laundry pod packs, and so on— couldn't get any cheaper, the minimalist marketplace dropped a month-long sale", mentions Refinery29. Ranging from home organization and kitchen essentials to sundries and decor, Brandless' August sale has over 100 items that will deliver more for less.
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families, and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging, and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy.