Brandless' August sale is a can't-miss shopping event for all household product needs

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether a summer refresh is needed or back-to-school shopping is on the to-do list, Brandless has all the essentials to help people live more and brand less. To help everyone save, Refinery29 recognized Brandless' sale of high-end products during August saying that "while it is technically a back-to-school sale, anyone with a living space could benefit from these discounted goods. From freshman dorms to first apartments, studios to lofts, houses to mansions — these necessities are worthy of a spot in wherever you call home". Brandless' high-quality essentials can help anyone transform their living space into a sustainable and functional abode.

