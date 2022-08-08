High West

High West

 By High West

The Whiskey of the West doubles down on its commitment to preserve the West and its inhabitants

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High West, the Park City-based distillery known for its meticulously sourced and innovatively blended whiskeys, announces today its Protect the West initiative, a $1 million commitment over the next three years to protect the land and its inhabitants. The announcement coincides with the national release of High West's seasonal bottle Campfire, one of the brand's most unique and iconic expressions. In honor of Campfire, the first donation will benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the brave few who run towards the fire, including the wildfires increasingly plaguing the West.

