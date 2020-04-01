SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The number of coronavirus deaths in Utah jumped to 7 while the total cases surpassed 1,000, authorities said Wednesday.
The two new deaths were both people over 65, said state epidemiologist Angela Dunn.
With businesses closed around the state to prevent the spread of local spread of the global pandemic, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert ordered landlords to allow rent payments from affected workers to be deferred and evictions frozen until May 15. “This is designed to help people who, through no fault of their own, have lost jobs or lost income because of COVID-19,” he said.
In other developments:
n Herbert also extended his order closing restaurants to dine-in customers, but said people could come inside to order food if the business take social-distancing measures. Some areas like Salt Lake County aren’t allowing that, though.
n He also refuted an April Fools joke gaining widespread attention online: A fake news story claiming that students would be required to repeat their current grade. Schools are generally closed, but students are still learning online.
n Two sheriff’s deputies in Utah County and a jail employee at the Davis County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19, which causes mild to moderate symptoms in many people but can be fatal for some, especially older adults. Utah County officials say the deputies were not work when the symptoms began.
— Like much of the country, Utah has a shortage of protective masks. There are 27,000 in the state, compared to the more than 2 million needed, Gov. Gary Herbert said. So the state is looking for alternatives, including whether it’s possible to cleanse and recycle masks used by healthcare workers, Herbert said.
— Child-care services at Hill Air Force Base re-opened Tuesday after a child and a staff member who reported symptoms of the disease tested negative. Two other people have tested positive at the base, which employs 25,000 people in Layton. Some restrictions are in place, the Standard-Examiner reported.