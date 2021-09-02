OREM, Utah, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcing ACS Silver Immune Shot by Results RNA, a one-ounce drinkable immune boost formula with powerful effect when you need it most.
Utilizing the same silver-based technology found in their highly successful ACS Silver Intra-oral spray, ACS Silver Immune Shot provides a full ounce of Advanced Cellular Silver 200 parts-per-million in a single serving. Need some help to get you through the day? ACS Silver Immune Shot is the go-to formula when you feel low of energy and want a rapid, powerful immune boost.
ACS Immune Shot fits in any bag, medicine cabinet or office desk drawer to be used at any time.
What do the healthiest people know? Silver is a vital, natural nutrient that should be supplemented regularly to maintain superior health. Advanced Cellular Silver by Results RNA provides is most effective form of silver available, with rapid bioavailability and profound efficacy.
Why is ACS Silver so effective? ACS Silver helps the body maintain peak immune response, boosts natural killer cells, and promotes increased macrophage, T-cell, and natural killer cell activity.
Additionally, those who take silver know that it inhibits pathogen virulence, interferes with pathogen replication cycle, enhances cytokine production, and has been shown to affect bacteriostatic and bactericidal immune response.
ACS Silver Immune Shot is a powerful extension of Results RNA's best-selling ACS Silver line featuring ACS Silver Intra-oral sprays and ACS Silver Gel topical formula.
ACS Silver Immune Shot has been independently scientifically proven to be the most effective silver formula on the market and can play a crucial role in overall health and wellness.
To learn more about ACS Silver Immune Shot and its powerful effect, visit resultsrna.com
Company Information:
Results RNA is a health company based in Orem, Utah. They specialize in liquid-based and topical health formulas intended to support your body effectively and naturally through detoxification, immune boosting, and nutrient replenishment. They have an expansive line of silver products, providing the only Silver ppm silver products on the market to utilize Advanced Cellular technology. To learn more, click here.