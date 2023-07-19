NEW LOCATION SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH

NEW LOCATION SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH

 By REVKOR ENERGY HOLDINGS INC., HJT Solar Cell Manufacturing, Solar Module Production, Ingot Wafer Production, Solar EPC and Industrial Electrical Contractors and Engineers, Utility Grid Electrical Contractors, Overall, REVKOR Energy Holdings Inc, H2GEMINI Technology Consulting GmbH

Revkor-H2 Gemini selects Salt Lake City, Utah for new 5-20 GW HJT\Perovskite solar cell and panel manufacturing facility.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVKOR Energy Holdings Inc, a leading renewable energy company, and H2GEMINI Technology Consulting GmbH, a prominent solar machinery and equipment manufacturer, are pleased to announce the signing of a Partnership (PARTNERSHIP). This PARTNERSHIP outlines their joint efforts to construct turnkey HJT Solar Cell and Module Manufacturing Facilities and collaborate on the development of new generations of high-efficiency HJT/Perovskite solar cell architectures.


