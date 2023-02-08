reVolver_Podcasts_Logo

The multicultural podcasts powerhouse will feature live, interactive content exclusively on the app

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- reVolver Podcasts is launching its latest blockbuster shows on Amp, the live radio app from Amazon, allowing fans to tune-in for a live, interactive, and unfiltered listening experience with special shows geared toward Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S. Amp empowers anyone to create their own live radio shows and act as a DJ by playing tracks from its catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs as well as taking live callers, and connecting with fans in the chat. Amp gives people the power to create and take part in radio as they've never been able to before, paving the way for the next generation of radio creators and listeners.


