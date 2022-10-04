Rex Galbraith Named Chief Revenue Officer at Consensus

 By Consensus

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the leading intelligent demo automation platform based in Lehi, Utah, recently appointed Rex Galbraith as Chief Revenue Officer. Rex will report to Consensus CEO and Founder, Garin Hess leading all revenue functions of Consensus as they continue to revolutionize the technical sales function.

Rex, a longtime member of the Consensus team, has had an extensive career in sales. He brings a wealth of sales expertise and experience having worked previously at companies like InfoTrax Systems, Global Access, and HireVue.

