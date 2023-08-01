Rhyz Inc, the strategic investment arm of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhyz Inc., a subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS), today announced the acquisition of BeautyBio, a clean and clinically proven skincare and beauty device brand. Rhyz adds this omnichannel beauty brand to its existing synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.


