The Wilshire plan will open this month at Black Ridge Cove

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of the two-story Wilshire model home at Black Ridge Cove (RichmondAmerican.com/BlackRidgeCove) in St. George. This exciting floor plan is brand-new to Utah and boasts an array of exceptional features, including a rooftop terrace and a tranquil covered patio.


