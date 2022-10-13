Support Local Journalism

 The Daniela plan at Sage Park will open for tours on October 22

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of a brand-new, fully-furnished, two-story Daniela model home at Sage Park (RichmondAmerican.com/SagePark) in Eagle Mountain. This charming community also offers the ranch-style Dearborn, Darius and Delaney plans and the two-story Dillon plan, each boasting a versatile layout and abundant personalization options.

Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

