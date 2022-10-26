Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Dillon and Delaney plans will debut this Saturday at Teton Ranch

HERRIMAN, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of the fully-furnished Dillon and Delaney model homes at Teton Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/TetonRanch) in Herriman. This exciting community boasts a total of eight ranch and two-story floor plans, each with versatile layouts and abundant personalization options.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.