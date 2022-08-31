Williamson brings 20 years of experience as Stage Marketing expands its reach in experiential and large format design.
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stage Marketing is excited to announce the hiring of Ricky Williamson as art director/designer. The company strategically hired Williamson with the goal of expanding its reach in the experiential and large format design spaces. Williamson will be in charge of developing brand style guides and designing artwork for myriad client campaigns.
A nationally recognized designer, Williamson brings 20 years of industry experience and a trail of delighted clients to Stage Marketing.
"Stage Marketing is exactly what I've been looking for, and I am proud to become a permanent member of the Stage team," Williamson said. "I have always loved designing and being a part of creating wonderful campaigns. I enjoy the challenge of projects that allow me to communicate through design and compelling visuals."
Williamson comes by his love of art and design naturally. He was still in high school when he recognized design would be his career of choice.
"I had always heard that if you do something you love, you'll never work a day in your life," Williamson said. "I wanted that, and becoming a designer was my way of fulfilling that mindset."
Williamson further honed his craft at BYU-Idaho, where he learned from professors who challenged him to expect the best from himself and that success comes from hard work and consistency. Following college, Williamson landed a job with KJS Marketing Communications Solutions, which was owned by Lionel Sosa, one of the godfathers of Hispanic marketing in the US. Williamson called this a dream opportunity, noting that Sosa has remained a mentor throughout his career.
In the ensuing years, Williamson took his talents to several different marketing and promotional companies, designing apparel and other products for several branches of the Armed Forces as well as Reebok and Adidas. He also designed sportswear for athletic organizations such as the NCAA, NFL, NHL and the NBA. In addition, Williamson was instrumental in earning a key Coca-Cola campaign for Market Vision, a leading Hispanic agency based in San Antonio, which offered him the position of art director over all Coca-Cola products sold in Latin America and Hispanic markets in the US. After a few months, he was responsible for helping them win the entire Hispanic Nabisco portfolio domestically and internationally.
Williamson's stunning design work has been recognized nationally in the form of many awards and honors. He has achieved awards for the Texas Events and Festivals Association three years in a row, the 2009 Coca-Cola African American "BE" campaign, six International Print Network designs (including two best of categories and overall Best in Show in 2017) and six International Book Publishers Association print designs (featuring two second-place awards and International Bennys for best in show print design in 2018).
"It's wonderful working with Ricky, who skillfully pushes boundaries to ensure each client's vision becomes a jaw-dropping deliverable," said Lathum Nelson, CEO at Stage Marketing.
"We can't think of a better graphic designer to add to our talented team," said Emily Woll, Stage Marketing COO. "Ricky brings impressive design experience, which will be a perfect complement to the quality content we're already producing."
Stage Marketing is a full-funnel creative, digital and experiential marketing agency that focuses on driving top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability for clients in the healthcare, high-tech and real estate industries. Stage Marketing is aptly named for its expertise in live-event, "on-stage" marketing; its focus on marketing to the stage of the customer journey; and its strategic, digital transformation consulting based on the stage of the business. Stage Marketing's unique value proposition for customers includes flexibility, affordability and transparency in pricing — uncommon in agencies of its caliber. Stage Marketing is a HubSpot Platinum Partner and Google Partner. For more information, visit stagemarketing.com.