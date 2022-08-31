Support Local Journalism

Williamson brings 20 years of experience as Stage Marketing expands its reach in experiential and large format design.

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stage Marketing is excited to announce the hiring of Ricky Williamson as art director/designer. The company strategically hired Williamson with the goal of expanding its reach in the experiential and large format design spaces. Williamson will be in charge of developing brand style guides and designing artwork for myriad client campaigns.

