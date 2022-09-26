RizePoint

 By RizePoint, Ceres Certification International

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a technology leader in food safety, quality management, and compliance, will present with Ceres Certification International, an accredited Certification Body that works with companies in all agricultural categories, at the upcoming North American Food Safety (NAFS) conference. The organizations will talk about the importance of reducing and managing risk through every step in the supply chain. 

