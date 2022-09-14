Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a technology leader in food safety, quality management, and compliance, will present at the FSTEC conference along with client Focus Brands International, a division of Focus Brands LLC ("Focus Brands"), a leading developer of iconic, global foodservice brands. The organizations will spotlight the new, collaborative, remote auditing program Focus Brands International is conducting at their brands' franchised locations. RizePoint developed the program on their Quality Management Platform, allowing Focus Brands International to schedule and conduct visits, collect data, and pull reports.

RizePoint and Focus Brands International will jointly present at FSTEC, a food service and technology conference, to be held in Grapevine, TX from September 19 through September 21, 2022. The event offers three days of innovative insights, products, and connections.

