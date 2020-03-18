SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to disrupt the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), RizePoint is offering complimentary access to COVID-19-related forms, reports, and auditing tools to help companies keep employees and customers safe.
"We have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, and it was clear that our software could help companies learn and adapt as new information is made available," said Dean Wiltse, RizePoint CEO. "A guiding principle at RizePoint is that the proactive approach is always the best approach."
RizePoint COVID-19 response solutions can help companies implement and monitor company-wide policy changes including updates to location operations related to COVID-19. To assist with the pandemic, RizePoint is providing the following to the Food, Retail, and Hospitality industries for free from now through March 18, 2021:
- Access to Mobile Auditor for COVID-19 response with no limit to number of audits or locations
- RizePoint forms and virus feedback reports related to COVID-19
- COVID-19 Resource Center, which is regularly updated
"Our entire staff is committed to implementing COVID-19 response solutions for any interested companies as quickly as possible," Wiltse said.
To learn more or get started, visit https://rizepoint.com/mobile-auditor-covid-19-free-use/
RizePoint At-a-Glance
RizePoint offers a quality management software solution that helps companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. The company serves the food service, hospitality, and retail industries with a robust mobile auditing tool and a cloud-based platform that automates quality management systems and supplier quality management programs. RizePoint is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit RizePoint.com.
