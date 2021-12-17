SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utah's first and original personal injury law firm, Robert J. DeBry and Associates has launched a Christmas giveaway campaign to provide meals, clothing, and toys for families in need during the holidays.
During the holidays, everyone deserves to have warm clothes, toys for their kids, and a hot meal. Robert J. DeBry and Associates is donating over $20,000 to provide toys, clothing, and meals for families in need this Christmas. Currently, they're accepting nominations for families who need help during the holidays. Nominations close on December 15--afterward, the firm will start organizing their donations and gathering names.
For decades, Robert J. DeBry and Associates has built a reputation as the "law firm that cares" in Utah. Previous charity efforts include donations to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the firm's campaign for citizens to wear bike helmets. Robert J. DeBry and Associates offers free rides home from bars for drunk people during the holidays. This latest campaign is another way for the law firm to display its dedication to families in the region.
The law firm requests information about the family, the number of children, and the children's particular interests. Nominating a family is 100% free and requires no donations on the individual's part. The only requirement is that the family must live in Utah to qualify.
Robert J. DeBry and Associates is a personal injury law firm that helps accident victims secure compensation. To start, victims request a consultation to determine whether they're eligible for a lawsuit. Afterward, Robert J. DeBry and Associates helps them proceed with the case. The victim may qualify for thousands of dollars in damages from the other party.
Story continues below video
Robert J. DeBry and Associates handles personal injury cases related to car accidents, dog bites, drunk driving, medical malpractice, slip-and-fall incidents, and wrongful death. After one family lost a loved one in a truck accident, Robert J. DeBry and Associates secured a $58.5 million settlement for the victims--one of the largest settlements in the U.S.