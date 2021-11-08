SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robotic Skies, Inc, the first and only global maintenance marketplace for commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft, announced today new strategic funding from Hearst Ventures to support continued growth and product development.
Hearst Ventures is the global venture capital division of Hearst, one of the nation's largest diversified media and information companies. Founded in 1995, the group has grown to become one of the most active and successful corporate venture funds with more than $1 billion invested to date. Notable investments include Pandora, Roku, XM Satellite Radio, SparkCognition, FreightWaves, Via, Drone Racing League, Otonomo, Dronebase, Zendrive, Ridecell, Truepic, Spartan Race and Buzzfeed.
"Hearst Ventures is a powerful partner for Robotic Skies," said Brad Hayden, Founder and CEO. "We are joining the robust ecosystem of Hearst's investment portfolio — companies that are leaders in the high tech, artificial intelligence, and drone markets. We are proud to be counted among these industry innovators."
"We're excited to support Robotic Skies' mission to be the maintenance network for the next generation of aviation" said David Famolari, Managing Director at Hearst Ventures. "Aviation is witnessing a Cambrian explosion of innovation and use cases across manned and unmanned platforms with the potential to introduce orders of magnitude more certified aircraft at orders of magnitude lower cost. Much as cheap ubiquitous PCs signaled a transition from the mainframe era and created the modern IT support industry, these next generation aircraft signal a similar transition within the aviation maintenance industry. Robotic Skies is working with the aviation community of regulators, standards bodies, service centers, manufacturers and operators to adapt, scale and distribute certified maintenance and support for next-generation aircraft across the globe."
The Robotic Skies business model is shaped by the direction of commercial drone policy and legislation in the United States and of other Civil Aviation Authorities worldwide toward requirements for certified maintenance solutions that ensure safety and ongoing airworthiness of unmanned aircraft.
The company's expansive international network of repair stations has positioned Robotic Skies to respond to the forecast volume of commercial drones and advanced air mobility aircraft that will require certified maintenance support. The Robotic Skies field support infrastructure includes over 230 independently owned and operated FAA Part 145 repair stations, and their equivalents outside USA, to serve customers across 50 countries.
In January 2021, Robotic Skies' CEO Brad Hayden was appointed to the FAA Drone Advisory Committee to help develop strategy for the safe integration of drones into the National Airspace System.
Robotic Skies is a global network of maintenance Service Centers for commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft. Founded in 2014, Robotic Skies has more than 230 independently owned and operated certified repair stations in its network, spanning more than 50 countries. Robotic Skies aviation-grade field service programs are flexible, scalable, and meet the regulatory maintenance requirements for complex commercial drone operations like autonomous package delivery and beyond line-of-sight missions. Learn more at roboticskies.com.
Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. Its major interests include ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; global financial services leader Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; transportation assets including CAMP Systems International, a major provider of software-as-a-service solutions for managing maintenance of jets and helicopters; 33 television stations such as WCVB-TV in Boston and KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, which reach a combined 19% of U.S. viewers; newspapers such as the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Times Union (Albany, New York); more than 300 magazines around the world, including Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, Popular Mechanics and Car and Driver, and digital services businesses such as iCrossing and KUBRA; and investments in emerging digital entertainment companies such as Complex Networks. To learn more about Hearst, visit hearst.com.
