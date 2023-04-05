Support Local Journalism

SOUTH OREM, Utah, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Truck Bumpers is proud to announce the launch of its new website featuring a full line of lightweight, heavy-duty aluminum bumpers for the latest model pickups and semi-trucks. Customers can now purchase high-quality and stylish truck bumpers designed and manufactured in the USA and have them shipped directly to their doors.

These aluminum bumpers are made from high-strength aluminum and are designed to withstand even the toughest terrain. In fact, the bumpers from Rocky Mountain Truck Bumpers are six times stronger than any other bumper on the market, including steel bumpers. The bumpers are available for all makes and models of pickup trucks and semis and are designed specifically to be tailored to the needs of truck owners, allowing them to customize their bumper to fit their lifestyle.


