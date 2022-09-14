An affordable and eco-friendly suitcase that's a travel must-have
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While popular luggage brands are selling suitcases at continually higher prices, Brandless' Checked Suitcase meets all travel needs while maintaining an inclusive price point. "That's why we're big fans of this suitcase from Brandless, a company that's less about labels and more about value. Case in point: This hard-sided spinner, which you can get right now for just $84 — a whopping $260 less than a comparable suitcase from Away", says Rolling Stone.
Rolling Stone has recognized Brandless' Checked Suitcase as one of the best travel accessories on the market compared to competitors. The lightweight polycarbonate shell includes top and side handles for easy carrying and reinforced corners to ensure it can take even the hardest of travel days.
"Inside, find two compartments to store your stuff. Use the zippered compartment to keep shoes and accessories neatly organized, then pack your clothes into the other compartment, which has two adjustable flaps to keep your stuff "strapped" in. There are a ton of pockets for additional storage options too.". One of the best parts of this product is that, "this is not only an affordable suitcase, it's an eco-friendly one too, with a recyclable polycarbonate shell and an interior lining made with recycled PET plastic (I.e. plastic bottles)".
With Brandless' 100-day promise, travelers can be assured they're purchasing a quality product, made of quality materials, without the brand name price. Brandless also offers a travel bundle to provide more space for longer vacations. With everything from packing cubes to foldable backpacks—all made of eco-friendly recycled materials to ensure summer travel is sustainable.
