...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For Emigration Creek on the east bench of Salt Lake City...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on an as needed basis, or by
Wednesday at Noon MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet, or 730 CFS.
- The river is nearing its minimum for the day and will
subsequently increase again.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet, or 1156 CFS.
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Round Table of CEOs to Deliver Keynote Address at Demand Gen Summit Hosted by Signals
Signals, the leading AI marketing tool for interpreting buyer's digital demeanor, announced today that a round table of CEOs will deliver the keynote address at its upcoming Demand Gen Summit. The summit will be a one-day virtual event featuring over 30 live and pre-recorded speaker sessions and will take place on May 17th, 2023 at 9 AM PST.
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signals, the leading AI marketing tool for interpreting buyer's digital demeanors, announced the keynote for the Demand Gen Summit. The round table of CEOs includes Abel Goddard from G2, Gabe Rogol from Demandbase, Kris Rudeegaap from Sendoso, and David Elkington, Founder of InsideSales. The CEOs will discuss the future of demand generation, how AI fits into future opportunities, along with insights into key tactics and strategies from their perspective and vast experience in the industry. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest trends and strategies for generating demand in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.
"We are thrilled to have this group of respected business leaders come together for the keynote address at our Demand Gen Summit," said Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of Signals. "Abel Goddard, Gabe Rogol, Kris Rudeegaap, and David Elkington are among the most innovative and forward-thinking CEOs in the industry, and their insights will be invaluable for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in demand generation."
The Demand Gen Summit is a must-attend event for marketing professionals, sales leaders, and business executives looking to drive growth and maximize revenue. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in 4+ hours of live presentations along with over 15 hours of exclusively pre-recorded presentations from top experts in the industry.
The speakers at the Demand Gen Summit are among some of the most successful and innovative leaders in the business space. They will cover a range of topics, including 'Drive Demand', 'Engage Demand', and 'Close Demand', where they'll reveal the latest growth trends and actionable strategies being used by some of the world's leading organizations.
The following speakers are among those who will be featured at the Summit:
Signals' Co-Founder, Billy Bateman
Triblio's Founder, Andre Yee
Tenbound's CEO, David Dulany
Demandbase's CSO, John Eitel
Bluprint's Founder Jordan Crawford
Women in Sales's CEO, Alexine Mudawar
SDR Defenders' Co-Founder, Nikki Ivey
Mindcurrent's Co-Founder and CEO, Sourabh Kothari
Clickvoyant's CEO, Mia Umanos
Strategicabm's CMO, Declan Mulkeen
Spekit's SVP, Chistina Brady
The event will be broadcast from demandgensummit.com, YouTube and LinkedIn, providing attendees with a convenient and accessible way to participate from anywhere in the world.
Registration for the Demand Gen Summit is currently open and free to attend. For more information and to save your seat, please visit demandgensummit.com.
About: Signals is the first of its class as a Signal Marketing solution, that helps businesses create highly qualified leads through AI. This allows businesses to cut through the noise and better deploy their marketing automation along with one-to-one sales motions. Signals is trusted and used by industry leading companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Pantheon, and more.
