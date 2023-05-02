Support Local Journalism

Signals, the leading AI marketing tool for interpreting buyer's digital demeanor, announced today that a round table of CEOs will deliver the keynote address at its upcoming Demand Gen Summit. The summit will be a one-day virtual event featuring over 30 live and pre-recorded speaker sessions and will take place on May 17th, 2023 at 9 AM PST.

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signals, the leading AI marketing tool for interpreting buyer's digital demeanors, announced the keynote for the Demand Gen Summit. The round table of CEOs includes Abel Goddard from G2, Gabe Rogol from Demandbase, Kris Rudeegaap from Sendoso, and David Elkington, Founder of InsideSales. The CEOs will discuss the future of demand generation, how AI fits into future opportunities, along with insights into key tactics and strategies from their perspective and vast experience in the industry. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest trends and strategies for generating demand in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.


