Royal Purple®, the synthetic expert.

Royal Purple®, the synthetic expert.

 By Royal Purple

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Fuel system additives show 6-10% savings on fuel economy

PORTER, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As gasoline prices hit an all-time high of $5, consumers and businesses are in search of ways to save on fuel costs. The experts behind the Royal Purple® brand report that utilizing the correct fuel system additives can save up to 6-10% on fuel economy. For shipping industries that are spending as much as 50% of their budgets on fuel, this equates to massive savings. For American families, saving on fuel is a critical step in combating growing concerns about rising inflation.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you