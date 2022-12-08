Support Local Journalism

Helping propel Formula DRIFT into its 20th anniversary year

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Purple® continues its partnership with Formula DRIFT for 2023 & 2024 as the Official Engine Oil. The partnership was announced at this year's Performance Racing Industry Tradeshow (PRI) in Indianapolis. Known as the "Synthetic Expert," Royal Purple® focuses exclusively on developing products that significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral-based oils, and puts them to the test in high-performance and high-profile motorsports series such as Formula DRIFT.


