Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In late 2021, rPlus Energies sold its interest in the approximately 152 MW "Cedar Creek Wind" project to Clearway Energy Group ("Clearway"). This announcement follows Clearway's recent statement that it has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) between Cedar Creek Wind and PacifiCorp. The signing of the PPA marks a major step forward for the project, which was originally developed by rPlus Energies, and is now slated to be completed in 2024.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.