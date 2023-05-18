rPlus Energies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rplus Energies)

rPlus Energies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rplus Energies)

 By rPlus Energies, Idaho Power

The project will support Meta's nearby data center in Kuna, ID

SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- rPlus Energies,  a national leader in the development of utility-scale renewable energy projects, announced a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Idaho Power for a new 200-megawatt (MW) solar facility in Ada County, Idaho. The project, named Pleasant Valley Solar, is currently the largest contracted solar facility in the Idaho Power system.


