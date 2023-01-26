Support Local Journalism

The Wyoming project submitted its application for a Final License Application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), a milestone reached by only a handful of pumped storage projects in the last 20 years.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- rPlus Hydro, LLLP, a national leader in the development of large-scale pumped storage hydro projects, announced the submission of a Final License Application (also referred to as a License for Major Unconstructed Project) to FERC for its 900-megawatt (MW) Seminoe Pumped Storage project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. This is a milestone that only six pumped storage projects have reached in the United States since the year 2000.


