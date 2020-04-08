BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, World Famous Ruby's Inn will celebrate its 104th anniversary of serving visitors to Bryce Canyon National Park. During those 104 years, there have been many catastrophic events that have affected travel to the area. Through all those events, Ruby's Inn has always provided a welcome and warm place to stay, eat and recreate for its countless customers. Through the good times and the lean, the family and staff of Ruby's have always been resilient.
This unprecedented epidemic calls for equally unprecedented collaboration and teamwork to fight COVID-19 head on. In order to protect our neighboring communities and our staff we have recommended to the local leaders that Bryce Canyon National Park be closed temporarily to help with the recommendations of local, state and federal officials to fight this pandemic.
During the closure of Bryce Canyon National Park, Ruby's Inn will keep its essential business operations open. These include the hotel operation, RV Park, main restaurant (for takeout only), General Store, Convenience Store and Gas Station. Every safety precaution is being undertaken to protect and take care of those patrons who still need the necessary services that the resort provides.
"We know we will get through this just like we have everything else in the past and look forward to serving visitors to Bryce Canyon for another 104 years," said Fred Syrett, President and CEO of Ruby's Inn. "We hope you will all come see us this year when things get back to normal."
The family and staff of the Ruby's Inn family appreciate all that is being done to keep our communities safe and would like to especially thank medical staff, first responders, and local, state and federal leaders.
About Ruby's Inn:
Since 1916, Ruby's Inn has been making it easy for visitors from around the world to experience the epic scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park. Ruby's Inn is located at the entrance to the park and offers the closest lodging with everything from luxury hotel rooms to RV parks and campgrounds. Ruby's Inn is open year-round and has exclusive access to canyon overlooks for horseback riding, ATV riding, horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoeing. The Ebenezer's Barn and Grill entertains crowds nightly from April through October with a western dinner show and cowboy grub. The General Store provides fuel, groceries, camping gear, clothing and souvenirs. To plan your vacation, visit rubysinn.com or call 1-866-866-6616.
