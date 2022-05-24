Implementing Enveyo Insights enables Saddle Creek to automate parcel analytics & client billing
PROVO, Utah, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and shipping optimization software provider, today reports an implementation of cloud-based, parcel analytics solution, Insights, helped leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, Saddle Creek Logistics Services, to streamline and automate parcel analytics and client billing management.
Shipping nearly 50 million parcels annually from 54 distribution centers nationwide increased the complexity of parcel program analytics and billing management processes for Saddle Creek. Like many leading 3PLs, Saddle Creek faced challenges in delivering clear shipment program visibility to its growing segment of e-commerce clients and invoicing them efficiently.
Saddle Creek selected Enveyo's parcel analytics solution, Insights, to eliminate manual and time-consuming shipment reporting and billing processes. Through integration with Saddle Creek's parcel carrier network and internal Warehouse Management System (WMS), Enveyo Insights powers a Saddle Creek-branded, client-facing portal reporting on parcel shipping data specific to the needs of each client.
The Enveyo Insights software implementation enables Saddle Creek to:
- Provide clients with forward-facing visibility and a comprehensive view of their shipping data
- Eliminate complex, manual analytics and billing procedures and build a sustainable, software-driven process that supports business growth
- Reduce business risk through efficient and accurate client invoicing
- Speed up client billing processes by 77%
Implementing Enveyo Insights transformed how Saddle Creek manages its parcel analytics and client billing processes, resulting in a new value add for clients and prospects.
"We implemented Enveyo Insights as our parcel analytics tool to offer shippers much-needed transparency into their parcel data and costs," said Megan Rudolph, Senior Director of Strategic Parcel Operations at Saddle Creek. "With this new functionality, our clients also have visibility into carrier performance, so they can ensure their parcel solution optimizes costs while still meeting the end customer's delivery expectations."
Coby Nilsson, Enveyo's Co-Founder and CEO said, "We're honored Saddle Creek chose Enveyo to streamline, automate, and enhance shipping program visibility throughout its customer base. The parcel market continues to grow in its complexity, and we're excited to support Saddle Creek on their mission to continuously innovate and remain a 3PL industry leader."
To learn more about Saddle Creek's experience with Enveyo Insights, read the full case study. To learn more about Enveyo's cloud-based suite of shipping optimization software, visit enveyo.com.
About Enveyo
Enveyo is transforming the way technology drives logistics. As the only multi-carrier parcel TMS provider enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility, organizations are optimizing their shipping operations with Enveyo's cloud-based suite of solutions. Powered by a robust enterprise data management platform, Enveyo provides real-time access to meaningful reporting to increase efficiencies for customers across industries including retail, medical, financial, government, aerospace, fulfillment & third-party logistics companies. To learn more about how Enveyo is transforming logistics, visit enveyo.com.
About Saddle Creek Logistics Services
Saddle Creek is an omnichannel supply chain solutions company providing a variety of integrated logistics services, including order fulfillment, warehousing and transportation. Our custom solutions leverage advanced operational methods and sophisticated technologies to help retailers, manufacturers and ecommerce companies get products where they need to be quickly, cost-effectively and seamlessly. For more information, visit sclogistics.com.
